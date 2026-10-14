Chia seeds: why they are soaked and what are their benefits

Small chia seeds form a transparent jelly-like shell when they fall into water. This is the reason why they are most often soaked in advance or added to yogurt, oatmeal and fruit puree. The swollen fiber increases the volume of food and can help to make you feel fuller for a longer time.

Chia is the seed of the Spanish sage – a plant native to Central and Southern Mexico and Guatemala. The crop was cultivated by the Mayans and Aztecs, and in recent decades the seeds have become an ingredient in muesli, baked goods, puddings and dairy products.

What do chia seeds contain

Between 16 and 20% of the chia seed is protein, and fiber can reach up to 40% of the mass. The seeds also contain calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, iron, zinc and polyphenols. The oil occupies approximately one quarter to one third of the seed and is rich in unsaturated fatty acids.

Chia is a plant source of omega-3, but it cannot completely replace fish or algae. The reason is that chia is predominantly a plant-based form of omega-3, while fish and algae provide long-chain fatty acids.

The high fiber content is one of the reasons the seeds are included in weight control regimens. However, this does not make them a “magic pill”. There are approximately 480-500 kilocalories in 100 grams of chia, so the amount and overall diet matter.

Why dry seeds can cause a problem

When in contact with liquid, chia fibers swell and form a gel. If dry seeds are swallowed in large portions, they can expand further in the esophagus and get stuck. The risk is higher in people with swallowing difficulties.

The European Food Safety Authority has classified chia as a “novel food” in the European Union, as the seeds were not widely consumed in the Community before May 15, 1997. Such products undergo a special safety assessment before being authorised for sale.

Psyllium is a different product

Psyllium is not a type of chia. It is obtained from the husks of the seeds of the psyllium plant - a plant different from the common psyllium that grows by the roadside. The husks are particularly rich in soluble fibre and form a gel when mixed with water.

The European Medicines Agency lists psyllium as a remedy for common constipation and for softening stools. "Psyllium should be taken with plenty of fluids," the agency warns. It does not recommend its use if you have difficulty swallowing, a narrowing of the stomach or intestines, or a suspected intestinal obstruction.

Psyllium is also used in gluten-free and low-carb baked goods, where the gel helps bind the dough. As with chia, sufficient fluid intake is key to safe intake.

Sources: health.unian.net