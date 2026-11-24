Some of the free flu vaccines may remain unused, despite continued interest in immunisation. General practitioners have raised the alarm after the deliveries to their practices arrived late.

According to Dr. Zaharinka Valkanova, chair of the association of general practitioners, doctors ordered quantities based on the number of patients on their lists. The delay, however, prompted some people to seek other options and get vaccinated with products purchased abroad, including from Greece.

Tight deadlines for doctors and patients

“The vaccines arrived late, but under these more extreme circumstances, as every year, we will make every effort for general practitioners to carry out the vaccination programmes and cover the target groups,” Dr. Valkanova said.

GPs must organise flu immunisation alongside preventive and dispensary examinations, children’s check-ups and women’s health consultations. According to Valkanova, this creates an additional burden, as all activities must be carried out within a limited period.

The deadlines for children are a separate problem. One of the vaccines intended for children aged 2 to 7 has an expiry date of 18 December. Children being vaccinated against flu for the first time usually require two doses. If the first is administered late, there may not be enough time for the second.

Doctors call for more flexible distribution

“If the child comes now for the first dose and the vaccine expires on 18 December, we may not manage to administer the second,” Dr. Valkanova said.

General practitioners are calling on the Ministry of Health to allow doses to be transferred between practices. The proposal is for this to be done with a handover protocol when one practice has a shortage while another has unused quantities remaining.

Doctors also want vaccines of the same type intended for different age groups to be used more flexibly with the ministry’s permission. One of the options under discussion is to temporarily broaden eligibility if doses remain, allowing people over 63 to receive a free vaccine instead of limiting eligibility to people aged 65 and over.

At present, according to Dr. Valkanova, there is permission neither to transfer vaccines between medical practices nor to change the age range.

The Ministry of Health announced that for the 2026/2027 season, 50,000 doses of Efluelda have been secured for people aged 75 and over, 84,000 doses of Vaxigrip for people aged 65 and over, and 16,000 doses of Vaxigrip for children. A further 300,000 doses of Vaxigrip under the national programmes were expected to arrive at the distributor’s warehouses between 9 and 13 November.

The national programme for the prevention of seasonal flu through vaccination among children covers children from 6 months of age up to and including 7 years. Immunisations for people in the target group aged 65 and over may be carried out until 31 March 2027.

Sources: bntnews.bg