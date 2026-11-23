“How can we ensure that artificial intelligence helps with the early detection of diseases and the treatment of more patients, rather than remaining a privilege of a few large hospitals and the wealthiest healthcare systems?” MEP Christian Vigenin raised this question during the “AI EXPO Bulgaria 2026” forum. He participated as a speaker in the “Smart Healthcare: How Artificial Intelligence Turns Data into Real Value” panel, dedicated to the practical application of new technologies in medicine.

The forum was opened by President Iliana Iotova and brought together representatives of state institutions, business, the academic community and the technology sector. In her welcoming address, the head of state highlighted Bulgaria’s opportunities to participate in the development of new technologies, rather than being merely their consumer.

During the discussion, Christian Vigenin drew attention to the serious disparities in access to medical care across the country. He also recalled that according to Bulgaria’s latest health profile, prepared by the European Commission and the OECD, patients in Bulgaria pay directly the highest share of healthcare costs, more than twice the EU average.

According to the MEP, artificial intelligence can help overcome some of these problems, particularly in smaller towns and villages, where access to specialists is often limited. As an example, he pointed to the possibility of small municipal hospitals using medical imaging analysis systems to assist doctors and facilitate consultations with specialists from university hospitals. Such technologies could shorten the time needed to make a diagnosis and save patients unnecessary journeys.

“We cannot seriously talk about modernizing healthcare if it does not also find a place in the national budget,” Vigenin said. In his view, some of the annual increases in healthcare funding should be allocated to targeted investments in early diagnosis, prevention and the introduction of new technologies in healthcare facilities, which in the long term would lead to lower costs and better healthcare. He noted that European funding can support this process, but cannot replace the state’s responsibility.

As a member of the European Parliament’s Committee on Public Health, the MEP also addressed European rules on the use of artificial intelligence in medicine. He pointed out that the establishment of the European Health Data Space is creating better conditions for scientific research and the development of new treatments, particularly for cancer and rare diseases. The entire process is being slowed by the need to establish common standards and criteria. However, the use of medical information must go hand in hand with clear guarantees for the protection of personal data.

“Artificial intelligence must support doctors, not replace their professional judgment and responsibility,” Vigenin stressed.

According to him, the most important measure of the real benefit of new technologies is whether patients receive faster diagnoses, doctors work more efficiently and people in smaller towns and villages have better access to treatment.

For contact with the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats Group in the EP: https://www.socialistsanddemocrats.eu/