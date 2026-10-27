Flu vaccines are now reaching general practitioners

The first 150,000 flu vaccines under the national programs are already being distributed in stages to the offices of general practitioners. The immunization of patients included in the lists for free vaccination is pending.

General practitioner Dr. Gergana Nikolova told NOVA NEWS that she had received the doses for her office. According to her, the delay in deliveries will not prevent the vaccination of all patients who have expressed a desire.

“Let them have a little patience, have trust in the system, have trust in their personal doctors and know that those who have expressed a desire will be vaccinated“, urged Dr. Nikolova.

She pointed out that there is still time for immunization before the expected active spread of the flu. About two weeks are needed after the vaccination to produce antibodies against the strains included in it.

How the first doses were distributed

According to the Ministry of Health, the first delivery includes 16,000 doses for children, 84,000 for people aged 65 and over and 50,000 for people aged 75 and over. The NOVA article states that the doses for people aged 65 and over are 85,000, but the officially published data of the Ministry of Health indicates 84,000.

The entire agreed quantity of 50,000 doses for people aged 75 and over has been delivered. In November, the country is expected to receive another 300,000 doses under the two national programs.

Some people have sought a vaccine in Greece

The delay has led some Bulgarians to travel to Greece, where they have been immunized for a fee. Dr. Nikolova does not recommend this practice, as patients included in the lists of personal doctors may have already received the vaccine and this could lead to a discrepancy in the requested quantities.

The remaining flu vaccines for the pharmacy network are expected to arrive around November 9. Dr. Nikolova spoke out against the provision of vaccines in pharmacies, stating that immunization should be preceded by an examination and assessment of health status.

The delay in the injection vaccines was related to production difficulties following changes in the composition of the preparations for the 2026/2027 season.