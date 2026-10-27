Staff shortage increases stress among medical professionals

The shortage of medical personnel, excessive administrative work and lack of sufficient recognition increase professional stress and burnout among healthcare workers. This is shown by data from a study presented at a roundtable of the Bulgarian Industrial Association in Sofia.

The most frequently cited source of tension is insufficient recognition for work. 63% of the surveyed medical specialists identify it as a frequent cause of stress. Over half of the participants report problems with the work atmosphere and excessive workload, and 62% state that they often spend time on unnecessary documentation instead of their actual work.

Fatigue remains after the end of the working day

Nearly 43% of the participants experience fatigue and have difficulty recovering after work. For 42%, professional obligations continue to occupy their thoughts even in their free time. The forum also stated that the costs of sick leave related to stress and professional burnout reach 200 million euros per year in Bulgaria.

A serious emphasis in the discussion was placed on the shortage of nurses. According to data presented by Prof. Grigor Dimitrov from the Bulgarian Association of Nurses, about 30 years ago there were approximately 54,000 nurses and 180 hospitals in the country. Today, there are no more than 27,000 nurses, while there are over 350 medical institutions.

Call for changes in the organization of labor

The Chairman of the Bulgarian Association of Medical Workers Dobri Mitrev emphasized the need for joint actions by the state, employers and professional organizations to improve working conditions and protect the mental health of medical specialists.

The participants in the discussion insisted on reducing the administrative burden, better organization of work, fair pay and support for young specialists. “Professional burnout should not be considered as an individual problem, but as a systemic challenge“, the participants stated. According to them, the problem also affects the quality of medical care.

The round table was held within the framework of the project “Together for Sustainable Employment“, implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy and the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions.

Sources: news.bg