It's not too late for a flu vaccine, said the former Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev in the program “The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov“ on BNT. According to him, the entire month of November and the first half of December are suitable for immunization, since the body needs about three weeks to build a full immune response.

“From a practical point of view, we can get vaccinated by the end of December“, said Kunchev. He explained that flu epidemics in Bulgaria usually begin in late January or early February.

About 500,000 doses have been delivered to us

According to Kunchev, the shortage of flu vaccines is not due to administrative problems, but to difficulties in production and the different priority that pharmaceutical companies give to individual markets.

“This year we have already reached 500,000 doses for flu in general“, he pointed out. For comparison, Kunchev gave Greece, where the quantities exceed 3-3.5 million doses. According to him, the difference is also related to the greater demand on the Greek market.

The former Chief State Health Inspector indicated that the vaccines that the state provides under programs are available, although there are delays and difficulties. The situation is different with preparations for the free market.

Redirecting quantities between countries

Kunchev called on manufacturers to react more quickly and redirect quantities between individual markets. He recalled that in previous years, additional supplies were sought from other countries, including Slovakia and Germany.

He sees no problem with Bulgarians buying vaccines from neighboring countries, if the necessary storage conditions are observed during transportation. According to him, in some countries, vaccination is being discussed in pharmacies by additionally trained pharmacists.

Kunchev also pointed out that in some years, general practitioners have unused doses due to patients who have refused or are absent. According to him, with good organization, they can be provided to other people who wish to be vaccinated.

Vaccines for the elderly

In Bulgaria, there are already flu vaccines designed specifically for the elderly. They contain four times more antigen and are suitable for people over 70-75 years of age, who need a stronger immune response.

Kunchev warned that the flu should not be underestimated, especially for the elderly. He also commented on the growing antibiotic resistance in gonorrhea in Europe, which, according to him, is already being observed in Bulgaria.

Sources: bntnews.bg