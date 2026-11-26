An office chair does not age the body by itself. The problem is the combination of prolonged sitting, little movement, stress and, at times, disrupted sleep. Accumulating research shows that people who spend almost their entire workday sitting have less favorable indicators of cardiovascular and metabolic health.

The largest study on the subject included 481,688 people in Taiwan, who were followed for an average of 12.85 years. During that period, 26,257 deaths were recorded. After accounting for age, sex, education, smoking, alcohol consumption and body mass index, people who predominantly sat at work had a 16% higher risk of death from all causes compared with those who predominantly stood or moved around. The risk of death from cardiovascular disease was 34% higher.

A Short Walk Does Not Compensate for the Entire Day

The authors of the study, published in JAMA Network Open, found that alternating between sitting and moving during work was not associated with an increased overall risk of death. Among people with sedentary jobs, an additional 15 to 30 minutes of physical activity per day was associated with a lower risk.

Another study, published in PLOS ONE, analyzed 1,327 people between the ages of 28 and 49, including 730 twins. Participants reported sitting for an average of 8.58 hours per day, while for some the figure reached 16 hours. Longer periods of sitting were associated with a higher body mass index and a less favorable ratio of total cholesterol to HDL cholesterol.

Among participants who engaged in around 30 minutes of vigorous physical activity per day, these indicators resembled those of people who were five to 10 years younger but sat for just as long. However, the effect did not completely eliminate the link between prolonged sitting and unfavorable indicators.

It Is Not Only the Chair That Affects Biological Age

“A brisk walk after work may not be enough,” says Chandra Reynolds, a professor at the University of Colorado Boulder.

A study published in 2026 used data on 12,090 working Americans between the ages of 20 and 65. Among people whose jobs were classified as highly demanding, biological age was an average of 0.44 years higher than that of people in low-demand occupations. In moderately demanding jobs, the difference was 0.49 years.

Evening and night work were associated with accelerated biological aging by 0.66 years compared with daytime work. The researchers used the PhenoAge measure, which assesses biological age through a combination of laboratory indicators. Since the analysis was cross-sectional, it shows an association but does not prove that stress or shift work directly causes accelerated aging.

Thus, the term “office work” encompasses several different factors: hours spent sitting, lack of movement, mental strain and disrupted sleep patterns. The data do not mean that every office employee will age faster or live a shorter life. They show that prolonged inactivity during the workday is a measurable risk factor that is not completely erased by exercising in the evening alone.

Sources: sciencesources.eurekalert.org, jamanetwork.com, axios.com