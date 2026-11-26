While most adults need at least seven hours of sleep, a small group of people naturally wake up after four or five hours and start the day without an alarm clock, coffee or a feeling of sleep deprivation. They are known as natural short sleepers. For them, short sleep is not a temporary habit but a trait that usually exists from childhood and is often found across several generations of the same family.

„I simply can’t sleep for more than four or five hours. And I feel great because of it,“ 70-year-old Brad Johnson told National Geographic. He has taken part in studies of families with this trait and describes how, even after extensive travel, he does not sleep as much as is generally recommended for adults.

Genes Are Part of the Explanation

Familial natural short sleep is linked to rare mutations in several genes, including DEC2, ADRB1, NPSR1, GRM1 and SIK3. They are involved in the mechanisms that regulate the build-up of sleepiness, the alternation between sleep and wakefulness, and the way the brain responds to sleep deprivation.

The ADRB1 gene, for example, plays a role in regulating sleep and wakefulness. According to data cited by National Geographic, around 50 families with mutations associated with this rare trait have been identified. This does not mean that everyone who sleeps five or six hours is genetically different. In many cases, short sleep is the result of shift work, stress, caring for loved ones, insomnia or a conscious decision to extend the time spent awake.

New Study Finds Hidden Sleepiness

The results of a study published online on November 20, 2026, in the Journal of Sleep Research complicate the picture of natural short sleepers. A team from the University of Utah examined the brain’s electrical activity in people who sleep up to six hours but report no daytime problems, and compared it with that of people who get the recommended amount of sleep.

Short sleepers showed higher global alpha activity and other changes in their electroencephalogram that are associated with greater sleepiness. The difference was most visible in the posterior regions of the brain and under conditions with few external stimuli. The authors note that a feeling of alertness may conceal subtler signs of an unstable waking state.

The study does not prove that all natural short sleepers are chronically sleep-deprived. It does, however, reveal a limitation of the approach used so far: the self-assessment „I feel fine“ does not always fully correspond to objective measures of brain alertness. The study is small and examines a specific group, so its findings cannot be applied to everyone who sleeps for short periods.

Four Hours Is Not a Universal Goal

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society recommend that adults aged 18 to 60 get at least seven hours of sleep regularly. According to the consensus document, sleeping less than seven hours is associated with a higher risk of obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, depression, impaired concentration, and more errors and accidents.

That is why natural short sleep is not a skill that can be acquired by gradually reducing the number of hours spent in bed. Scientists still do not know whether these people restore their bodies more quickly, need less recovery, or use a different sleep mechanism. This question makes rare short sleepers a key to better understanding sleep, but not a model to emulate.

Sources: nationalgeographic.com