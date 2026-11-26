The same workout can feel different depending on what is playing in your headphones. The reason is not that music eliminates fatigue, but that it changes the way the brain perceives it. The rhythm, familiar melody and personal emotional connection to a song draw attention away from the sensations of heaviness, burning and shortness of breath.

A new study published in the journal Psychology of Sport & Exercise provides specific figures on this effect. It involved 29 physically active adults who completed two identical tests on a stationary bike at an intensity of around 80% of their individual peak power. In one case, they listened to self-selected music with a tempo of between 120 and 140 beats per minute, while in the other they exercised without music.

With their own playlist, the participants lasted an average of 35.6 minutes, while without music they stopped after 29.8 minutes. That is a difference of nearly six minutes, or approximately 20%. The longer ride also resulted in around 17% higher total energy expenditure.

Attention shifts away from fatigue

The important detail is that music did not make the exercise physiologically easier. Final heart rate, lactate levels and perceived exertion were similar. This means that the participants did not achieve greater endurance because of a sudden change in their physical capacity. They simply remained in the unpleasant effort zone for longer.

“When attention shifts from the exertion to the music, it helps people endure for longer,” says researcher Andrew Danso of the University of Jyväskylä. According to him, song lyrics can also provide motivation, especially when the music is personally preferred.

This mechanism is known as attentional distraction. During moderate and high, but not maximal, exertion, a person can focus on the rhythm, lyrics or melody instead of constantly assessing how difficult the exercise feels. Synchronizing movements with the rhythm may also strengthen the sense of control and enjoyment during a workout.

The effect is not the same for all exercises

A 2026 systematic review and meta-analysis covering 15 studies with 339 participants found the most consistent reduction in perceived exertion during aerobic exercise. There is also evidence of better performance during exercise of a fixed duration, but the evidence is less certain for some physiological measures. The effect on heart rate was not statistically significant in the overall analysis.

The choice of music matters. Favorite songs generally work better than randomly selected compositions, while the tempo should match the movement and intensity. This does not mean that one playlist will help everyone. During maximal efforts, competitions or exercises that require complete concentration on technique, the effect may be limited. The authors of the cycling study themselves warn that the results cannot automatically be applied to strength training, running or all other sports.

Therefore, music is not a substitute for a training plan, recovery or proper technique. It is rather a psychological tool that can make repetitive exercise more tolerable and help a person remain active a little longer.

Sources: yle.fi, sciencedaily.com