Пищната братовчедка на Джиджи и Бела Хадид става модел

So this is one of the shots in my bodysuit. I was very insecure about posting this one, since I've always been really insecure about my legs and my ass. I always thought these were so ugly because the media only shows skinny legs and perfect small asses. Well, my legs aren't skinny and my ass is far from perfect. But I learned to love them. It's still very hard, because the beauty image of society haven't changed at all, but I decided I don't give a shit about what society thinks. I don't care what other people think of me, I need to be happy with my body and no one else. It's so important to love yourself and accept yourself, and there are too many boys and girls out there who still haven't learned to accept themselves. I want to help these people, I want to make people feel good about themselves because everyone deserves to love themselves because EVERYONE IS BEAUTIFUL IN THEIR OWN WAY! Doesn't matter if you're black, white, thin, thick, have a small ass or a fat one (😜), you have every right to be confident and to love yourself 🙏🏼❤️ #EmbraceYourCurves #LoveYourself #EveyBodyIsBeautiful shot by the beautiful @honestlyshirley

