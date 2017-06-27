- ЛюбопитноАко възрастните ви роднини станат агресивни, това означава, че…
Пищната братовчедка на Джиджи и Бела Хадид става модел
Пухкавата братовчедка на Джиджи и Бела Хадид има амбиции да се развива в света на модата
19-годишната Джоан ван дер Херик е дъщеря на чичото на звездните сестри и е силно мотивирана да стане популярна като тях. Блондинката вече има няколко сериозни договора и ангажименти на подиума, пише "Дарик".
So this is one of the shots in my bodysuit. I was very insecure about posting this one, since I've always been really insecure about my legs and my ass. I always thought these were so ugly because the media only shows skinny legs and perfect small asses. Well, my legs aren't skinny and my ass is far from perfect. But I learned to love them. It's still very hard, because the beauty image of society haven't changed at all, but I decided I don't give a shit about what society thinks. I don't care what other people think of me, I need to be happy with my body and no one else. It's so important to love yourself and accept yourself, and there are too many boys and girls out there who still haven't learned to accept themselves. I want to help these people, I want to make people feel good about themselves because everyone deserves to love themselves because EVERYONE IS BEAUTIFUL IN THEIR OWN WAY! Doesn't matter if you're black, white, thin, thick, have a small ass or a fat one (😜), you have every right to be confident and to love yourself 🙏🏼❤️ #EmbraceYourCurves #LoveYourself #EveyBodyIsBeautiful shot by the beautiful @honestlyshirley
„Винаги съм искала да бъда модел, но не осъзнавах, че мога да се реализирам добре заради размера на дрехите, които нося“, споделя тя.
When I post pictures in lingerie or showing my body, whether it's in a flattering way or not, I always get the same reaction: "I would never dare to post something like that". And I understand them completely. We live in a world where it's normal to hide your body, to be ashamed of yourself, to stay inside when you have an acne break out. We live in a world where it's encouraged to be thin and people will call you fat as if it's an insult rather than an observation. I won't stand for that. First of all, to all the boys and girls out there, you don't have to be ashamed of yourself. There's only one YOU. You're unique and your imperfections make you special. I know it's hard to see sometimes, but don't let your worth be determined by your stretchmarks or the marks on your face. Everyone has flaws and those flaws, as perfectly normal as they are, make us who we are. Your body is a temple, why hide it? Be proud of it. Show it to the world!! Adressing your insecurities rather than hiding them makes you learn to love yourself so much more. Wear that croptop eventhough you have fatrolls, wear those shorts eventhough you have bigger legs than the girls on magazine covers, wear that cute bralette eventhough you have saggy boobs (Like I'm doing in this picture right here 🙋🏻). You're not alone, you're not weird, you're not ugly. It's totally normal and it's FREAKIN BEAUTIFUL. It's okay to have insecurities, it's okay to not be okay sometimes, it's okay to not be confident all the time, but don't let it ruin your life or stop you from doing the things you love. I stand for body positivity, I stand for imperfections, I stand for love your curves. What do you stand for? ✨💛✨💛 #LoveYourCurves #LoveYourBody #BodyPositive #EveryBodyIsBeautiful
Джоан вярва, че всяко тяло е красиво. Затова и държи снимките й да не бъдат преобразявани от Фотошоп.
Амбициозната красавица вече има над 58 хиляди последователи в Instagram. Редовно споделя снимки, изобразяваща „физическите й недостатъци“, показва се и без грим.
All my life I've been focused on my weight. "Fat" is used so often with women. I grew up thinking "fat" is the worst thing you could be called by someone. I thought "fat" was an insult. But calling someone fat, says more about the person who said it, than about yourself. You see, I HAVE fat, I'm not fat. Fat does not define me. I know what I eat, how much I exercise. I know that I'm a lot more than just my appearances. Sometimes I take flattering photos with make-up on (on the left) and sometimes I'm just not feeling posing and HATE make-up (on the right). Both is okay. Both bodies are OKAY. Most people would say picture two is an unflattering photo. But I love it. I love that you can see my imperfections, my fatrolls, my imperfect skin, my cellulite. Those are all my insecurities in one single picture. This is a big step for me because I'm still insecure and not 100% confident, but I want to show you guys that even people with many followers aren't perfect. I used to HATE every inch of my body. That mindset not only made me grumpy towards myself, but towards every one around me. It made me envious towards other women. I'm happy I realised that my body is great and that "perfect" doesn't exist. With this picture, I wanted to show every boy and girl out there, that YOUR BODY IS BEAUTIFUL. Your body is gorgeous, your body is unique, your body is yours. You can have fatrolls. You can have pimples. You can have stretchmarks. You can have everything you want. You can be whatever you want. Our stories and experiences make us who we are and that's the most amazing thing. Take that with you and embrace your body, embrace those curves! Make your insecurities your own, turn them into something positive, make them YOU! Don't hate your body until you lose weight or get the perfect body at the gym, do it the whole way, do it NOW! Loving yourself is greatest achievement of all ❤️ #LoveYourself #LoveYourBody #BodyPositive
„Не искам да крия „грозната“ си страна. Старая се да я показвам по-често, защото съм я приела“, казва тя. Джоан призовава връстниците си да обличат това, което им харесва, да се хранят с нещата, които им допадат и най-вече да обичат себе си.
You know what makes me sad? That there are so many beautiful people out there who don't realize their worth. I mean I get it, in this society it's really hard to fit in. You have to be pretty (within the western beauty image), have a small waist, a big ass, big titties, a flat tummy, thin legs. But you know, it's not realistic and you shouldn't let this "beauty image" influence your view on your body. There are sooo many different body types out there, so why compare them to others? I think every person has it's own kind of body, no body is the same. For example I have a small waist and big hips, while other people maybe have a smaller waist but bigger hips or a bigger waist but smaller hips etc. But you can't compare a table to a chair, so why compare your body type with someone else's, why every body is clearly so different yet so beautiful? It's a really hard task, I know that, but comparing yourself is the worst thing you could do and it doesn't make you happy. Start seeing your body as your own piece of art which you created and start seeing the beauty in it. You're a masterpiece. Never treat yourself otherwise. #LoveYourself 📸 shot by @svgmodelphotography and makeup by @marjoleindrmua
