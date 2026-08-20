New door concept for the new BMW X5

The Bavarian manufacturer is preparing a serious technological step forward for its fifth generation X5, bearing the internal company designation G65. One of the most impressive innovations in the high-pass model will be the full automation of the doors, previously reserved mainly for the most luxurious limousines of the brand and the flagship Rolls-Royce. The functionality will be available as part of the specialized Luxury equipment package.

The visual change is already noticeable from the outside - the classic handles give way to discreet sensor zones located just below the window frames. A light touch on the surface activates an electric motor that smoothly opens the corresponding door, and a subsequent press returns it to its original position. There are special buttons in the interior, but the real convenience for the driver comes from the ability to control the entire process through the central 18-inch multimedia display or through voice assistants.

The engineers from Munich have paid special attention to the ergonomics around the driver's seat. The main door responds intelligently to the actions of the pilot - it closes automatically the moment he sits down in the seat and presses the brake pedal, without the need for any other movement. Additional control is provided through the mobile smartphone application, through which the owner can configure which sectors to unlock and open when he physically approaches the car.

The safety of such automation is guaranteed by a network of ultrasonic and optical sensors built directly into the thresholds. They constantly analyze the perimeter around the machine, preventing unpleasant collisions with curbs, walls, parked cars or passing pedestrians and cyclists. In the event of an unforeseen power outage or technical failure, an emergency servo mechanism is provided, ensuring that the doors can be opened manually without effort.