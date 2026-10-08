Saying goodbye to the McLaren 750S

McLaren has officially confirmed that production of the 750S will end in 2027, and final orders are now being taken, marking the beginning of the end for one of the British brand's most significant modern models. The 750S debuts in 2023 as a more refined evolution of the McLaren 720S. During development, about 30% of the components were changed or updated compared to its predecessor, with the model receiving revised suspension, aerodynamics and transmission settings, as well as an interior with a stronger emphasis on the driver.

The McLaren 750S is based on a 4.0-liter V8 engine with two turbines and a power of 740 horsepower, and the weight is about 1280 kilograms. The line began with the 720S in 2017 and later included the track-going 765LT, and its latest development is the 788HS, which McLaren presented as the top version of the family. Thus, the 750S turns out to be the intermediate, but also the final serial phase of a platform that has defined the brand's image over the past decade.

The end of the 750S comes against the backdrop of a major restructuring of the model range. McLaren has already unveiled a new logo and is preparing to expand its portfolio with more cars, including a super-SUV that, according to preliminary information, will be aimed at competitors such as the Ferrari Purosangue.

The future of the hybrid Artura also remains unclear. Recent publications suggest that the model may be discontinued to make way for an entirely new generation of McLaren cars. For now, the 750S remains available to order, but the possibility of buying a new car is limited by the planned end of production in 2027.