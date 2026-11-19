Volkswagen has unveiled the new T-Roc R – the most powerful version of the second-generation compact SUV. The model uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder EA888 evo5 turbocharged petrol engine producing 333 hp and a maximum torque of 420 Nm. It is the first model from Volkswagen’s sporty R line to feature a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. It includes a belt-driven starter-generator that recovers energy during braking and when the accelerator is released. An electric compressor assists the variable-geometry turbocharger at low revs, while maximum torque is available from 1,900 rpm.

„The letter R in the name traditionally stands for „Racing““, Volkswagen says. The manufacturer points out that the engine, brakes and suspension have been fine-tuned on the track. According to the company, the new T-Roc R is the most powerful SUV from the brand sold on the European market.

Power is sent to all four wheels via a 7-speed DSG transmission and the 4MOTION system. The R-Performance Torque Splitter can distribute torque independently between the two rear wheels. This allows the vehicle to alter its cornering behaviour, including through the dedicated Drift mode.

The T-Roc R accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5 seconds, while its top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h. Standard equipment includes DCC adaptive suspension, progressive steering and an upgraded braking system. The Special mode adjusts the drivetrain and suspension for the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife.

Externally, the sporty version is distinguished by a more aggressive front bumper, gloss-black elements, a specific rear diffuser, blue brake callipers and four exhaust outlets. 19-inch wheels are fitted as standard, while 20-inch forged wheels and an Akrapovič titanium exhaust system are available at extra cost.

The cabin features sport seats with blue stitching and R logos, a special steering wheel with paddle shifters and a blue R button. Digital Cockpit Pro includes a GPS lap timer, G-force measurement, gearshift recommendations and a visualisation of torque distribution between the wheels.

Pre-sales of the Volkswagen T-Roc R in Germany start today, with a starting price of €59,995.