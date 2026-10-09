Porsche showed more of its new hypercar (VIDEO)

Porsche showed a new teaser of the Mission S – the concept model, which will give an idea of a future sports car with a mid-engine. The premiere is scheduled for October 15, but the German manufacturer has not yet announced either the price, the final drive system, or a date for series production.

The Mission S will not be presented as a ready-made series car, but as a concept for a new technical basis. Porsche confirmed that it is developing a platform for a sports model with a mid-engine, which will be positioned clearly above the 911. The company describes the project as a possible basis for an entire high-end model line. At this stage, Porsche has not confirmed whether the Mission S will remain just a design and technical study or will lead to a series car.

The drive remains the biggest unknown. Early reports link the project to a new eight-cylinder boxer engine, which would be the first such unit in a production Porsche model. The video also suggests the possibility of a sequential shift transmission, but the manufacturer has not confirmed this information. The only thing we see is that the car is spinning up to 8 thousand revolutions per minute, and it is not excluded that the gasoline engine is also assisted by one or more electric motors. Porsche already uses similar technology in the 911 Carrera GTS T-Hybrid, and its latest hypercar - 918 Spyder - combines a naturally aspirated V8 with electric motors.