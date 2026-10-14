Why Dacia is still holding its own against Chinese competition

Paris, Porte de Versailles. Mobile.bg team from the event site

At the Paris Motor Show, the Romanian brand Dacia, part of the Renault Group, is showing a clear and detailed plan for its future. At a time when the European car market is experiencing serious turmoil and Chinese manufacturers are aggressively entering the affordable segment, Dacia is relying on its proven formula: functionality, reduced unnecessary technologies and strict financial discipline for the owner.

The pressure on price levels is becoming increasingly tangible

In front of the mobile.bg team during the show in the French capital, the head of Renault Group François Provost admitted that Chinese companies are already positioning their models in exactly the same financial range. The price difference compared to competitors from China in France is currently only about 5%. This change mainly affects the market positions of the Dacia Duster, whose prices start at 19,990 euros, as well as the larger Dacia Bigster with a starting price of 24,990 euros. At the same time, serious pressure is also being exerted by Stellantis through aggressive trade discounts, especially on cars from the Citroen brand.

Although the decline in sales in the last eight months in Europe has reached nearly 10%, Dacia remains completely calm. The management reports a stable growth in new orders, which gives a clear signal for a rapid recovery of volumes next year. According to François Provost, the key advantage of Romanian cars lies precisely in their conceptual clarity. While Chinese brands rely on complex and not-so-reliable electronics for their young audience, the European buyer is 20 to 25 years older and is looking for intuitive solutions without unnecessary complications.

The brand continues to offer cars that are as simple as possible

This approach also determines the future of the main models. Chief designer David Durand pointed out in a conversation with us that the upcoming generation of Dacia Sandero will not participate in the race for technological superiority. The car will retain its completely practical character, offering only truly necessary systems. The excessive complexity of the interfaces and functions in competing models often proves counterproductive for real everyday life behind the wheel.

In parallel, Dacia has one of the strongest trump cards on the market – extremely low total cost of ownership

Dacia boss Catherine Adt said the brand achieved a record 70% loyalty among its customers, tied for first place in this indicator only with Toyota. The financial benefit for owners is obvious in both maintenance and insurance. For example, insurance premiums for the new electric Dacia Spring are up to €1,000 lower per year than those for a direct rival such as Citroën.

The efficiency strategy is also complemented by excellent resale figures. After three years of operation, Dacia models retain a 13% higher residual value than the industry average. An extensive service network of dealerships across Europe provides long-term peace of mind for consumers - a factor that newcomers to Chinese brands have yet to replicate.