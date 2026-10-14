Porsche driver caught speeding 312 km/h on the road

A 48-year-old Swiss man was caught driving a Porsche 911 GT3 at 312 km/h on the A40 motorway in the French department of Haute-Savoie. The speed limit on the stretch is 130 km/h, and the check was carried out on the night of September 26-27.

After deducting the technical margin of error, the speed was assumed to be 300 km/h. This means an excess of 170 km/h. At the recorded speed of 312 km/h, the car traveled about 87 meters per second.

The driver's license was immediately confiscated and the car was taken to a penal parking lot. The man has posted a bail of 1,500 euros while his case is considered.

According to data cited by Carscoops, this is the highest speed recorded by French police on the motorway. The previous record was 287 km/h for an Audi RS3, set earlier this year.

The case will be in February

„They were able to initially measure it at 300, and then at 312 km/h. "They immediately understood that it was an extremely serious speeding offence," the commander of the Gendarmerie Brigade in Haute-Savoie, Captain Joel Contal, told Europe 1.

The driver must appear before a French court in February 2027. If convicted, he could receive a fine of up to 3,750 euros and up to three months in prison. A driving ban in France and confiscation of the car are also possible.

The case could be contested because of the radar used. Several media outlets indicate that the device is approved to measure up to 300 km/h, while the initial reading was 312 km/h. However, after the technical correction was applied, the speed accepted in the case was precisely 300 km/h. Whether this will have any bearing on the proceedings will be decided by the court.

Sources: carscoops.com, europe1.fr, tdg.ch