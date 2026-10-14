Jeep Renegade returns to Europe

The Jeep Renegade will return to the European market with a new generation by 2030. The model will be part of a plan to expand the European range to six SUVs. The first Renegade was introduced in 2014 and has become a key model for Jeep's presence in Europe. Since its debut, more than 610,000 vehicles have been sold on the continent. Production of the current Renegade in Europe ended in 2025, but the model continues to be produced in Brazil.

Jeep has not announced an exact date for the market debut of the new Renegade, nor technical specifications, but the company's strategy is based on different technologies, which leaves the possibility of a gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric version, and will probably use the modular STLA One platform from Stellantis.

By 2030, Jeep plans to cover the SUV segments B, C and D with up to six models. The Avenger has already sold almost 300,000 vehicles and occupies a place in the B-SUV segment, while the new Compass expands the brand's presence in compact crossovers. The electric Recon will represent Jeep in the D-SUV segment. Another new model is due to join it in 2028. The company expects the expanded range to reach around 90% of the European SUV market.