The new Audi Q7 became the first car in history to receive the highest crash protection rating

The German SUV has become the first production car in the entire history of independent tests to achieve the maximum one hundred percent in the specialized category of safety after an accident.

An absolute triumph of engineering thought from Ingolstadt shook the European automotive scene after the third generation of the luxury SUV managed to meet the strictest criteria in the industry. The EuroNCAP organization officially awarded the model five stars, reporting an unprecedented level of protection and assistance in critical situations, overshadowing all direct competitors in the premium segment.

The basis of this historic breakthrough is the advanced Audi connect ecosystem, which takes control as soon as the sensors detect a severe collision. The technology does not just send an alarm signal to the emergency services, but also transmits an extremely detailed set of data, including the exact coordinates, color, model and even the number of passengers in the cabin. The intelligent software supports multilingual communication and can call back the driver’s mobile number to determine his condition in real time before the rescue teams have even set off for the scene of the accident.

The engineers paid special attention to the secondary impact prevention mechanism, which is activated immediately after the initial collision. The smart braking system detects the impact through a network of precise sensors, stops the vehicle independently, activates the handbrake and turns on the hazard lights to attract the attention of other road users. The driver retains full control and can deactivate the automatic braking at any time if the situation requires it.

The experts from the organization also highly appreciated the conditions for rapid extraction of the injured, with special attention paid to access to the passenger compartment and the rapid release of seat belts. To help firefighters and medical teams, specialized digital documentation for emergency situations is provided, containing specific diagrams of the structure. This allows rescuers to make an accurate assessment of the situation in seconds and plan the rescue operation with minimal risk to human life.