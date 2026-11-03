Ferrari F50 Sold for a Record Amount

A 1997 Ferrari F50 was sold for $18,705,000 at the Broad Arrow Auctions event in Las Vegas, setting a new world record for the model. The car had covered just 106 miles, or approximately 170 kilometers. The auction was held on October 31 at Wynn Las Vegas and concluded with total sales of $92.8 million. According to Broad Arrow Auctions, this was the highest result ever achieved at a collector car auction held in the city. Of the 84 lots offered, 64 found buyers, representing 76% of all offerings. The car sold had been estimated at around $20 million. The final price remained below that threshold, but nevertheless exceeded the previous public record for a Ferrari F50 by approximately $4.1 million.

The second-highest result was achieved by a 2025 Ferrari Daytona SP3. The car, with 81 miles on the odometer, sold for $18,540,000. This is a record for the sale of a Daytona SP3 that was not offered as part of a charitable cause. A 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari reached $8,805,000, also setting a new record for the model. Thus, the three most expensive Ferraris at the auction brought in approximately $46 million of the total result of $92.8 million.

The fourth-most expensive car was a 2003 Ferrari Enzo, sold for $6,550,000. It did not set a new record for the model. The top ten also included a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport for $4,570,000, a Ferrari 599 SA Aperta for $4,350,000, a McLaren P1 GTR by Lanzante for $3,415,000 and a Koenigsegg Regera for $2,645,000.

A total of ten cars set world sales records for their respective models. They also included a 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista, a 2001 Lamborghini Diablo VT 6.0 Coupe, a 2018 Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet, a 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster, a 2017 Dodge Viper GTS-R Commemorative Edition ACR and a 2018 Ferrari 488 GTB.