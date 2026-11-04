Volkswagen is preparing an affordable Buzz, but how will it cut the price by 20%

Volkswagen is preparing a significant price reduction for the second generation of the ID. Buzz electric van, with the German manufacturer aiming to cut production costs by as much as 20 percent. The brand’s management openly acknowledges that the high starting price on the market is hampering the mass growth of sales and limiting the potential customer base.

The main driver of this change will be the new SSP platform, which will gradually replace the current MEB architecture. The new platform is designed to cover a broad range of electric vehicles, while Oliver Blume is enforcing strict optimization and limited variant diversity across the entire range. The shift to unified, mass-produced components is critical for a model such as the ID. Buzz, whose distinctive body and lower production volumes have so far significantly increased the final product’s cost.

The technological evolution also brings significant improvements in charging and performance. The SSP architecture supports both traditional 400-volt and modern 800-volt systems, ensuring significantly higher power and drastically reducing downtime at ultra-fast charging stations. Although Wolfsburg is still keeping the specific range figures secret, the switch to nickel- and cobalt-free lithium iron phosphate batteries is being cited as a key tool for lowering the final price in showrooms. Engineers, however, face a serious dilemma over how to integrate the cheaper LFP chemistry into a large van without causing an unacceptable reduction in driving range.

The software side of the project is also undergoing a complete overhaul thanks to large-scale partnerships. For the Chinese market, the company is working with XPeng on the new CEA architecture, while for the global market it is relying on joint work with Rivian on advanced SDV software solutions. If Volkswagen succeeds in balancing the lower price, lightning-fast charging and intelligent software systems, the modernized van will dramatically expand its audience, attracting both new families and businesses in the form of courier services, as well as campervan travel enthusiasts.