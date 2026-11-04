Rats Ate the Wiring in an Electric Car, and the Repair Cost a Colossal €5,000

A French taxi driver faced an unexpected financial nightmare when rodents literally ate the electrical wiring of his Kia e-Niro. The repair cost turned out to be astronomical – €5,000, while the manufacturer, citing the warranty terms, categorically refused to cover the damage. This incident serves as a serious reminder that dangers to cars do not come only from accidents or technical failures, but can sometimes lurk in the smallest and most unexpected places.

The protagonist of this unpleasant story is Samil Sanal, who uses his Kia e-Niro to work for the Uber platform. The man bought the car for €27,000 on credit, so the sudden damage was a serious blow to his budget. Just imagine – you work hard, make your payments, and suddenly, because of some rats, you lose your livelihood and are faced with a colossal bill.

After contacting the service center because of electronic errors, Sanal learned the unpleasant truth. Mechanics discovered that rats had settled under the hood and destroyed the insulation on the electrical wires. Kia representatives in France officially refused to compensate him for the repair costs. They explained that rodent interference is classified as an external factor and that such cases are not covered by the standard factory warranty.

In addition, the dealer drew attention to photos of the car’s interior, where food crumbs could clearly be seen. According to the company’s experts, the food scraps could have become the main bait attracting the pests.

Myth or Fact: Why Do Rats Eat Wires?

After it became clear that the Kia e-Niro had fallen victim to rats, many people began wondering about the reason for this strange attack. Have you heard that modern plant-based insulation is more attractive to rats than good old plastic? Well, this claim is more legend than reality. The European Association of Automotive Suppliers CLEPA refutes this theory. Studies show that biodegradable materials are no more attractive to mice and rats than traditional polymers. The animals are simply looking for shelter under the hood from rain, wind and predators, and after a journey it is also very warm there. And when they come across something they can chew, they do not hesitate to do so.

How to Protect Your Car from Rodents: Important Tips

This story is an excellent reminder to all drivers that basic car insurance will not protect you from pests. If you park your car on the street, it is worth reading your “comprehensive insurance” policy carefully and looking for clauses covering damage caused by animals. Mechanics also strongly advise against reaching under the hood of an electric vehicle yourself if there is any suspicion of damage to the high-voltage system. All cars have standard 12-volt wiring, which is most often gnawed by rats, but it is certainly not worth risking your life to save money on diagnostics. And to avoid bills running into thousands of euros, experts advise periodically treating the engine compartment with special repellent sprays available commercially. Do not underestimate this problem – it is better to invest a little time and money in preventive measures than to face colossal repair bills.