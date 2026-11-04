Run-Flat Tires: Can They Be Driven After a Puncture?

A tire puncture on the road usually means pulling over, changing the tire or waiting for roadside assistance. With run-flat tires, the situation is different: their reinforced construction allows the vehicle to continue to a safe place or repair shop, even after a serious loss of pressure—or so it is claimed.

The technology does not make the tire puncture-proof. A nail, sharp object or impact to the sidewall can damage it. The difference is that the reinforced sidewalls prevent the tire from immediately collapsing under the weight of the vehicle. According to Bridgestone, some designs also use a support ring inside the tire that bears the load when air is lost. Many run-flat models are designed to travel for up to approximately 80 kilometers at a maximum speed of 80 km/h after the tire loses pressure. Michelin cites the same approximate limits for its tires using this technology. However, these limits are not universal: the specific distance depends on the tire model, vehicle, load, temperature, speed and extent of the damage. These figures are maximum emergency limits, not a distance the driver should plan to travel. When the tire-pressure warning light comes on, the speed should be reduced, sudden braking, acceleration and turning should be avoided, and a repair shop should be sought as soon as possible.

With run-flat tires, the tire-pressure monitoring system is particularly important. The reinforced sidewall can preserve the normal steering feel even with a significant drop in pressure. The main advantage is practical: the driver is not forced to change the wheel immediately beside a busy road, at night or in bad weather.

The trade-offs begin with the ride. Reinforced sidewalls are stiffer and can transmit more road imperfections into the cabin. The tires themselves generally cost more than comparable standard models, and not every repair shop has the appropriate equipment to fit them.

Repairs are not guaranteed either. A small puncture in the tread of a standard tire may be repaired if it meets safety requirements. With a run-flat tire, however, driving without pressure can cause internal damage that is not visible from the outside. Michelin recommends removing the tire from the wheel and inspecting it from the inside, noting that tires driven while flat often need to be replaced rather than repaired.

Therefore, the choice depends on priorities. Run-flat tires buy time and provide a safe place to stop after a puncture, but they do not eliminate the need for immediate inspection. For a vehicle designed with such a system, they may be a logical choice. When switching to standard tires, the manufacturer’s requirements regarding the suspension, TPMS and the availability of a spare tire should be checked in advance.