Chinese premium brand Hongqi unveiled its new

fully electric SUV, the Hongqi EHS4, in Venice on November 16. The world premiere took place at the historic

Scuola Grande della Misericordia in the presence of the brand’s European partners, the media and

representatives of the automotive industry.

The EHS4 is Hongqi’s first model created in Europe and aimed entirely at

the European market. Its design was developed at the brand’s Advanced Design Centre in

Munich. The official importer “Cherveno Zname” AD, part of the

“Auto Union” EAD group, will soon offer the model on the Bulgarian market as well.

The EHS4 is a mid-size family electric SUV. Its European character is evident in

its design, dimensions and purpose. It is 4,540 mm long, while

87.4% of the cabin space is usable. The boot has a capacity of 557

litres, increasing to 1,704 litres with the rear seats folded. There is also an additional

33-litre compartment at the front. The front seats recline to 180 degrees and, together with

the rear seats, form a comfortable bed, providing a practical solution for outings and trips

in nature.

The vehicle has rear-wheel drive and a 400-volt architecture. The lithium-

iron-phosphate (LFP) battery, with a capacity of 69 kWh, uses CATL cells, one of

the world’s leading battery manufacturers. It provides a range of up to 470 km under

WLTP. With fast charging, the battery can be charged from 30 to 80% in under 20 minutes.

The V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) function allows the vehicle to supply external

appliances with electricity.

The EHS4’s design is clean and elegant, without intrusive elements. Distinctive

details include the “Eyes of Infinite Allure” light signature and the exclusive

Celadon colour, inspired by traditional Chinese Longquan porcelain. The cabin features an 8.8-

inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.6-inch central screen compatible with Apple

CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a Crystal Control Knob.

Sound insulation is excellent: at 60 km/h, the noise level in the cabin is just 59 dB.

Safety was a leading priority in the model’s development. The body features

carefully designed safety and crumple zones, while 73% of it

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is made from high-strength steel. The EHS4 has seven airbags and

a full suite of driver-assistance systems. These include adaptive cruise

control, lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring

and a 360-degree camera.

Hongqi positions the EHS4 as a premium vehicle at an accessible price. In Italy,

the standard price for the high equipment level is €37,900, while during

the launch campaign it is €34,900. In Bulgaria, the model will be offered with

the high equipment level. It includes ventilated and heated seats,

a panoramic roof and a Yamaha audio system with 12 speakers, developed

specifically for the EHS4. The price for the Bulgarian market is yet to be announced.

The model’s premiere is accompanied by a documentary film by Discovery. For

nearly three weeks, a television crew travelled across Europe together

with Hongqi. The film will premiere at the beginning of December and will be available

to all viewers.

The Hongqi EHS4 will be available to view at the brand’s official dealerships in

Sofia, Varna, Burgas, Plovdiv, Ruse and Pleven.

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Photos from the premiere

About HONGQI

HONGQI is the most luxurious Chinese car brand, owned by FAW Group, and was

founded in 1958, making it the oldest and most established Chinese automotive

brand. The brand is an official national symbol of China’s luxury, innovation and

automotive industry. Hongqi successfully combines tradition, modern technologies and a premium

experience, establishing itself as a global brand in the luxury

car segment. The company invests significant resources in developing new

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technologies, electrifying its model range and implementing intelligent

safety and connectivity systems. Hongqi’s product portfolio includes

elegant sedans, luxury SUV models and a new generation of electric vehicles

created to meet the high expectations of today’s customers. Each model

stands out with impressive design, high-quality materials, advanced

technologies and exceptional comfort. One of the brand’s models – the Hongqi L5 – is also

the state car used by the President of China (PRC), Xi Jinping,

including during visits abroad. The brand’s portfolio also includes the ultra-luxury

sedan measuring over 5.3 metres in length – the Hongqi Guoya. HONGQI offers both models with

internal-combustion engines – petrol-powered – and electrified vehicles (NEVs) – fully electric and

hybrid. With over 65 years of history and extensive engineering experience, Hongqi continues to

expand its international presence through development centres and partnerships in

Europe, Asia and other key markets. The company follows a long-term strategy for

sustainable development and actively invests in electric mobility, autonomous

driving and intelligent transport solutions.Last year, the brand

sold more than 460,000 vehicles on the market – its eighth consecutive year of growth – while the total

number of customers it has acquired reached 2 million, making it a leader in the segment of

luxury Chinese manufacturers. Sales of electric and hybrid models were

a key growth driver last year, after the company recorded threefold growth in the NEV segment

during the first half of 2025, reaching record

levels. Outside China, HONGQI is present in the markets of more than 43 countries.