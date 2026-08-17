India leases two Sea Guardian drones from US company for its navy

India has leased two MQ-9B Sea Guardian unmanned aerial vehicles from US company General Atomics Aeronautical Systems for the Indian navy for 30 months. The Indian Ministry of Defence announced this.

“The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems for the lease of two MQ-9B Sea Guardian HALE (High Altitude, Long Endurance) unmanned aerial vehicles for the Indian Navy for a period of 30 months“, the ministry noted.“The contract is worth approximately 19.43 billion rupees (203 million USD).

“The MQ-9B Sea Guardian, equipped with advanced systems, state-of-the-art sensors and sophisticated guidance equipment, will significantly enhance the Indian Navy's maritime situational awareness capabilities. These systems will provide continuous intelligence gathering, surveillance and reconnaissance over vast maritime areas, enhancing India's ability to monitor and respond to developments in the Indian Ocean region“, the Indian Ministry of Defence said.“.