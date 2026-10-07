Kebab price has risen to 70 euro cents in 5 years

A kebab, which five years ago cost about 50-60 stotinki, is sold today for 70 euro cents. The example shows how the increase in food prices affects both traders and customers.

Martin and Valentin sell kebabs and meatballs at the markets. According to Martin, the reason for the higher price is not only the meat.

It is due to high inflation. The prices of absolutely everything are rising. We buy more expensively, we sell more expensively.

According to him, the prices of coal, bread, sauces, soft drinks and practically all products necessary for the preparation and sale of ready-made food have increased. His statement was quoted by NOVA.

Food prices have increased by about 85% in a decade

Eurostat data, comparing the end of 2015 with the end of 2025, show that food prices in Bulgaria have increased by about 85%. The average increase in prices in the European Union is nearly 50%. Only Hungary reports a greater increase, where the increase is over 100%, and Romania is immediately after Bulgaria with about 84%.

For individual products, the change is even more significant. Bread has increased in price by 131% compared to 2015, while the average increase for the European Union is 51%. The prices of meat and fresh milk are over 60% higher, and eggs cost approximately twice as much. For fruit and vegetables, the growth in Bulgaria is just over 90%, compared to an average of about 50% for the European Union. The data is presented by NOVA and is based on a comparison of Eurostat indicators.

Higher prices reduce the number of buyers

The increase is not limited to food products. The costs of housing, water, electricity and gas have increased by about 65% in ten years, and for education the growth exceeds 70%.

At a market in Varshets, traders also report a change in customer behavior. A fruit and vegetable seller explains that due to higher prices, there are fewer buyers.

Prices are higher, so there are not as many buyers.

Customers point to bread, meat and dairy products as the goods where they feel the change in the family budget the most. One of them describes the way Bulgarians are enduring rising costs, with the short answer: “Stoic.“

Sources: plovdiv24.bg, nova.bg