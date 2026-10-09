Kazakh business is increasingly interested in cooperation with Bulgarian companies

The Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, together with the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Sofia and the International Chamber of Commerce of Kazakhstan, invites you to participate in the Bulgarian-Kazakhstani Business Forum and bilateral business meetings organized on the occasion of the visit of a business delegation from Kazakhstan to Bulgaria. The event will be held on October 20, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. in the BCCI building, Hall A, floor 1.

Kazakh companies have interests in cooperation with Bulgarian companies in the following sectors: information technology, logistics, textile industry, trade, and agriculture and legal services.

The forum will provide an opportunity for Bulgarian companies to meet directly with representatives of Kazakh business, present their activities and interests and discuss specific opportunities for trade, investment and partnership cooperation.

A Joint Business Council Bulgaria – Kazakhstan.

The establishment of the council aims to promote and deepen bilateral economic and trade relations and to create a sustainable platform for direct dialogue between businesses from both sides, exchange of information, establishment of new partnerships and implementation of joint initiatives.