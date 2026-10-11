Porsche with fewer sales

The German manufacturer of sports and luxury cars Porsche continues to face declining sales. According to the company's report, 178,532 cars were sold worldwide in the first nine months of 2026, a decrease of 16% compared to the same period in 2025.

The decline in sales in China was particularly painful for Porsche, where 21,493 cars were sold, 33% less than in 2025. Sales in North America fell by 13%, in Europe by 11%, and in Germany itself by 7%.

The company announced earlier that as part of its new anti-crisis strategy, it would take radical measures to rationalize its management structure, cutting 40% of management and executive positions in the medium term.

Porsche has recently faced significant challenges, including declining demand for electric vehicles and US tariffs. These challenges were compounded by multi-billion-euro life-cycle costs for combustion engine models, which absorbed most of the company's profits in 2025. Net profit fell 91.4% year-on-year to 310 million euros. The crisis at Porsche also had a significant impact on the financial results of its parent company, Volkswagen.