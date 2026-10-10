Ukraine will have to repay obligations to international financial institutions at least until 2061, according to data from the estimated schedule for servicing the state debt published by the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance. Payments on obligations in dollars continue until 2057, and those in euros - until 2061, TASS reports, quoted by the Russian publication “National News Service“ (NSN).

According to the agency's calculations, in 2057 Kiev must repay its creditors 780 million euros and 120 million dollars. Payments in the amount of 250 million euros are planned for 2061. The repayment schedule includes annual payments on existing obligations.

The calculations are based on current credit agreements and do not include possible future loans. This means that when taking on new debts, the total amount of obligations and the terms for their servicing may change. However, the presence of maturities until 2061 does not necessarily mean that all current obligations will remain outstanding until then.

As of August 31, 2026, Ukraine's state and state-guaranteed debt amounted to 9.603 trillion hryvnias, or approximately $215.55 billion, according to data cited by the Russian news agency.

A significant part of Ukraine's external financing is provided on preferential terms by international partners. Among the main creditors are the European Union, the International Monetary Fund and other international financial institutions. Financial support is key to covering the country's budget needs in the context of the ongoing war.

In April 2026, Ukraine and a group of creditor countries, including the G7 countries and the Paris Club, signed a memorandum on the temporary suspension of payments on certain government obligations until the end of February 2030. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance, the deferred amounts will be paid in equal six-monthly installments over the period 2035-2039, with the deferred interest capitalized.

Separately, Kiev continues to service its obligations to the International Monetary Fund. According to information cited by the National Security Council, by the end of 2026 the country must repay the fund nearly $1 billion.

Long-term liabilities raise questions about the sustainability of Ukraine's public finances and the country's ability to service its loans after the end of the war. The actual future debt burden will depend on economic recovery, international financing conditions, possible new loans and subsequent agreements with creditors.