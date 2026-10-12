Revenue from overnight stays in Bulgaria jumped by 13.3% in August

Revenue from overnight stays in Bulgaria in August 2026 increased by 13.3% compared to the same month of the previous year and reached 384.5 million euros, the National Statistical Institute announced.

„Revenue from overnight stays increased by 13.3 percent in August compared to the same month of the previous year and reached 384.5 million euros“, the NSI stated.

Of the total amount, 270.5 million euros were revenues from foreign citizens, and 114 million euros were generated by Bulgarian citizens. In July, overnight stays revenue was 346.4 million euros, representing an annual growth of 11.4%.

Overnight stays are decreasing, but revenues are increasing

The total number of overnight stays in August was 6,291,200, or 2% less than in August 2025. Foreign citizens realized 4,016,300 overnight stays, and Bulgarian citizens - 2,274,900.

The total bed occupancy rate is 56.5%, decreasing by 1.3 percentage points on an annual basis. The highest occupancy rate is in 4- and 5-star accommodations - 72%. This is followed by 3-star establishments with 48.6% and 1- and 2-star establishments with 33.1%.

More accommodation facilities

In August, 3,836 accommodation facilities with 10 or more beds – hotels, motels, campsites, chalets and other short-term accommodation facilities – were operating in the country. They had 153,600 rooms and 357,400 beds.

On an annual basis, the number of accommodation facilities increased by 1.7%, and the beds in them – by 0.5%. The data includes revenue from overnight stays, excluding additional services provided to guests.

Sources: bta.bg