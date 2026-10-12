New trend: Physical stores for creative goods

Notebooks and bookmarks are no longer the only things customers are looking for in physical stores for creative goods. Fun stickers, DIY kits, materials for handmade creations and products inspired by popular internet jokes are coming to the fore. They attract especially young consumers who buy not only a specific item, but also a mood, relief and an opportunity to show their personal taste.

Among the most popular offers are DIY products. The abbreviation comes from the English expression “do it yourself“ and describes kits with which the customer assembles, glues or creates a given item himself. It is the participation in the process that distinguishes these goods from finished products and turns the purchase into an activity.

Shopping becomes an experience

The new stores differ from traditional stationery stores in their mixed assortment. They sell stationery, toys, gifts and creative materials at the same time. Looking at the goods is part of the experience, and the opportunity for customers to see and touch them remains one of the advantages of physical objects.

This change is associated with the so-called “economy of sweet things“ and with the greater importance of emotional consumption. Small and relatively affordable products can bring a brief moment of pleasure and become a way of expressing individuality.

Originality remains crucial

The growing interest in this type of goods requires manufacturers not to rely solely on already popular Internet trends. What matters is original design, quality and the ability of the product to carry real emotional value.

However, the sector also faces a risk of uniformity. Such stickers, unloading toys and items related to Internet jokes are multiplying rapidly. Some of them lose their appeal when the next online trend passes. Therefore, the sustainable development of the market will depend on how well marketers and manufacturers manage to follow the changing interests of young people and turn them into well-designed products.

Sources: 24chasa.bg