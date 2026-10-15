Novak: Russia and the US are not discussing a new diesel license

Russia and the US are not discussing extending the license for supplies of Russian diesel fuel after April 7, 2027. This was stated by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, quoted by TASS and RBC.

„There are no such negotiations now. It is probably too early to talk about an extension. We will see how the situation develops“, Novak said.

The first deliveries of Russian diesel to the US could begin in two to three weeks at the earliest, but only if a contract is signed by then. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, time is needed to load the fuel, charter a ship and send the cargo to the recipient. “All this takes two to three weeks”, he said.

Price still being negotiated

Russian oil companies are ready to start loading immediately after signing a contract, but commercial terms are still being specified. Among the unresolved issues is the price of fuel.

Earlier, Novak said that deliveries would be carried out under direct contracts between Russian and American companies. According to him, Russian diesel is in demand on the international market and there is interest in it from other buyers.

The license is valid until April 2027.

On October 9, the US Treasury Department issued a temporary general license that allows operations with Russian diesel until April 7, 2027. The decision followed a telephone conversation between Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Trump said that Russia would send more than 300 thousand tons of diesel to the US and world markets immediately, another 500 thousand tons in November and 1 million tons at a later stage. The US president linked the additional quantities to the state of Russian oil refineries.

On October 10, the Russian government partially lifted the ban on diesel fuel exports and initially allowed the delivery of 500,000 tons to the world market. Authorities said the decision would not affect domestic consumers.

Novak also said that by the end of the year Russia could increase diesel exports to 3-3.5 million tons per month. He said this would depend on the restoration of oil refineries after repairs.

Sources: rbc.ru, tass.ru