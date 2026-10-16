KFC Replaces Pepsi with Coca Cola

KFC plans to choose Coca-Cola as the main beverage partner in its restaurants in the United States, ending its long-standing relationship with PepsiCo, The Wall Street Journal reports.

According to the publication, the transition should begin in January 2027, and the full transition to Coca-Cola products is expected to be completed in the spring. The financial parameters of the agreement have not yet been announced, nor the exact composition of the drinks that will be offered in the chain's outlets.

The decision is significant because of the history between the two companies. PepsiCo acquired KFC in 1986 for 850 million USD. In 1997, the restaurant business was separated into a separate company, which later adopted the name Yum! Brands, but KFC continues to offer PepsiCo drinks.

Yum! Brands currently owns KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. However, the partnership with PepsiCo is not the same in all countries. In some markets, KFC already works with Coca-Cola or local suppliers, so the expected change is aimed at restaurants in the United States and does not represent an automatic global change.

The news comes against the backdrop of ongoing cooperation between PepsiCo and KFC outside the US market. In August 2026, the two companies introduced the joint KFC x Doritos Loaded platform, which was launched in 27 European markets.

“This is an important milestone in the strategic cooperation between PepsiCo and KFC“, said KFC Europe Marketing Director Louis Pearl at the product launch.

This means that a possible change of supplier in the United States does not end all relations between KFC and PepsiCo. It concerns the supply of beverages in a specific national market.

For customers, the change will mean replacing Pepsi, Mountain Dew and other drinks from the PepsiCo portfolio with products from Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta and other brands from the new supplier, if the agreement is implemented according to announced plans. KFC and Coca-Cola have not yet released details of the future menu and schedule by region.