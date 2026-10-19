The Minister of Transport met with the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan Viktor Temirbayev held a meeting with the Minister of Transport and Communications of Bulgaria Georgi Peev. The fifth meeting of the Kazakh-Bulgarian Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation, held in Sofia on May 20, 2025, and the official visit of Rumen Radev to Kazakhstan on June 9, 2025, during his term as President of Bulgaria, have given additional impetus to the development of bilateral relations.

During the conversation, the current state and prospects for transport and logistics cooperation between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria were discussed. Particular attention was paid to the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM), noting its growing role in ensuring freight transport between Europe, the South Caucasus, Central Asia and China. The parties also discussed interaction within international organizations.

The prospects for opening a direct air connection between the two countries and expanding cooperation in the field of international road transport were separately considered, including the possibility of increasing the quota for the exchange of permit forms.

For his part, Peev noted that Bulgaria has the opportunity to strengthen its role as a transport and logistics hub for transit transportation between Asia and Europe, and expressed readiness to intensify interaction with Kazakhstan with the aim of developing TMTM. According to the minister's assessment, expanding cooperation in this direction will contribute to the growth of mutual trade.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain working contacts on all current issues.

In 2025, a Memorandum of Understanding on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) was signed between the transport ministries of the two countries. The agreements within the framework of this document also cover projects for the development of the capacity of port terminals.

Also, one of the largest port operators in Bulgaria – “BMF Port Burgas“, is an associated member of the Middle Corridor.