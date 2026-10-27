Bulgaria is among the leaders in the region in terms of income among young people

Bulgaria is among the countries with the highest incomes of young people in Southeast Europe, but remains near the bottom in the European comparison. The median equivalent disposable income of households with people aged between 18 and 24 will reach 8,680 euros per year in 2025, according to Eurostat data presented by BGNES.

The value puts Bulgaria ahead of Hungary, Serbia, Romania, Albania, North Macedonia and Turkey. In Hungary, the income is 8,576 euros per year, in Serbia — 7,754 euros, and in Romania — 7,237 euros. The values are lower in Turkey — 5,987 euros, Albania — 5736 euros, and North Macedonia — 4640 euros.

The lead over the neighbors is small

The difference with Romania is 1443 euros per year, and with Serbia — 926 euros. The lead over Hungary is only 104 euros. Thus, Bulgaria occupies a relatively better position compared to some of the countries in the region, but this does not change the picture of low incomes on a European scale.

The average median income for the European Union is 21,482 euros per year — nearly two and a half times above the Bulgarian value. Thus, the incomes of households with young people in our country are about 40% of the average level in the EU. The comparison covers 34 countries, including member states, candidate countries and countries of the European Free Trade Association.

The indicator is not a personal salary

The data do not show how much each young person personally receives. The disposable income of the household after taxes and other deductions is measured, including social benefits, and the amount is taken into account according to the composition of the household. Therefore, the amount of 8,680 euros cannot be accepted as the annual personal income of Bulgarian youth.

The gap compared to richer European countries is significant. In France, the indicator is 23,850 euros per year, in Germany - 26,330 euros, in Italy - 20,315 euros, and in Spain - 19,338 euros. The highest value is in Switzerland - 52,206 euros, followed by Luxembourg with 43,028 euros and Austria with 37,299 euros.

At EU level, households with people aged 18 to 24 have an average of 21,482 euros, compared to 22,939 euros for the population as a whole. In 28 out of 34 countries, the income of these households is lower than that of the population as a whole.