NSI launches campaign for a Single Portal for 500,000 companies

The National Statistical Institute is launching an information campaign among nearly 500,000 companies in Bulgaria for the introduction of a Single Portal for data submission. The first stage includes sending e-mails to enterprises.

From January 1, 2027, annual activity reports, annual financial reports and declarations under Art. 38 of the Accountancy Act will be submitted exclusively online through the NSI's "Single Entry Point" information system.

One system for NSI, NRA and the Registry Agency

The new order provides for the Registry Agency to join the system. Through it, statistical reports, accounting documents and annual financial reports required by the National Statistical Institute, the National Revenue Agency and the Registry Agency will be submitted.

The single portal is now available for registrations, authorizations and re-authorizations. So far, over 5,000 companies and enterprises have registered.

How to enter the portal

Registration is carried out with a qualified electronic signature - hardware, mobile or cloud - or through the Electronic Authentication System of the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation. Individuals can also use a personal identification code of the National Revenue Agency.

Managers and owners of companies will be able to authorize their employees, as well as other individuals or legal entities to submit reports. It is also envisaged that authorized persons may reauthorize third parties within the framework of the rights granted to them.

Legal change

At the end of July 2025, the National Assembly approved on second reading amendments to the Statistics Act related to the introduction of a single entry point for the annual reports of enterprises.

With the adopted texts, the NSI builds and maintains the information system through which activity reports will be submitted, including statistical reports, accounting documents and annual financial reports.