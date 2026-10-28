Germany has sharply increased its exports of prostheses to Russia

Germany has supplied Russia with limb prostheses and endoprostheses worth 79 million euros in the first half of 2026. The amount is almost 19 million euros, or about a third, higher than reported for the same period in 2025. The data are from Eurostat foreign trade statistics, analyzed by Forbes.

The total value includes 41.2 million euros for arm and leg prostheses, components and other artificial body parts. Another 37.8 million euros are for endoprostheses – artificial joints used to replace damaged body parts.

Growth begins in 2024.

Compared to the first half of 2021, deliveries of limb prostheses have increased 5.4 times. For endoprostheses, the increase is 6.1 times. The sharp change begins in 2024, after in 2022 and 2023 annual deliveries remained at around 25 million euros.

In 2024, their value reaches 48 million euros, and in 2025 it increases by another 76% to 84.2 million euros. Thus, in a few years, Germany has become the main external supplier of prostheses to the Russian market.

Younger people need prostheses

The increased demand is also related to the change in the age of people receiving prostheses. According to the state corporation “Rostec“, the share of young people among those in need has increased from about 8% before 2022 to 20% now. Analysts associate the trend with the large number of seriously injured Russian servicemen in the war against Ukraine.

More complex prostheses for people who have lost arms or legs place additional demands on manufacturers. According to published data, Russian industry fails to meet the needs neither in terms of technology nor in terms of volume, which maintains dependence on imports, including from Germany.

The share of prostheses supplied by Germany is growing against the backdrop of sanctions against Russia, but medical devices remain among the goods for which humanitarian exceptions are provided. Statistics show that medical equipment is among the areas in which trade relations between Germany and Russia continue.