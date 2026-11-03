Elon Musk Negotiates to Buy Mobile Operator

SpaceX is negotiating to acquire Boost Mobile or gain access to its network. The goal is for Starlink to offer mobile services combining satellite and terrestrial connectivity.

Elon Musk’s space company SpaceX is in talks to acquire the US mobile operator Boost Mobile from EchoStar or to gain access to its network. Reuters reports this, citing information from The Washington Post based on sources familiar with the discussions.

The potential deal could become an important step toward SpaceX entering the US mobile services market and put the company in direct competition with the country’s three leading operators – AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile.

According to the report, SpaceX and EchoStar have been discussing cooperation options for several months. In October, Musk personally met with EchoStar Chairman Charlie Ergen to discuss the potential agreement.

There is currently no confirmed deal, and the financial terms of the potential acquisition have not been disclosed. The two companies did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Starlink Could Become a Mobile Operator

SpaceX’s main goal is to develop Starlink Mobile – a service that will combine the company’s satellite network with traditional terrestrial telecommunications infrastructure.

Such a model would allow users to access mobile services both in large cities and in remote areas where coverage from existing operators is limited.

Acquiring Boost Mobile would give SpaceX access to an established customer base and sales channels for mobile services.

According to EchoStar data, at the end of the second quarter of 2026, the company served 7.38 million mobile subscribers, primarily through the Boost Mobile and Gen Mobile brands.

Boost Mobile uses network capacity provided by AT&T and T-Mobile. These agreements, however, could prove to be an obstacle to a potential deal, as transferring them to a new owner may require the approval of both telecommunications giants.

SpaceX Is Already Investing Billions in Mobile Communications

The talks with EchoStar come after another major step by Musk’s company.

In October, SpaceX reached an agreement to acquire national licenses for radio frequency spectrum in the 800 MHz band from investment firm Grain Management.

According to information from The Wall Street Journal cited by Reuters, the deal is worth approximately $8 billion.

These frequencies are particularly important for the development of mobile networks, as they provide greater range and better signal penetration through walls and other obstacles.

Unlike high-frequency bands, which can provide high capacity, low frequencies are suitable for covering large areas and for using mobile services inside buildings.

The deal is subject to approval by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The regulator has already authorized SpaceX to launch up to 15,000 next-generation satellites intended to expand Starlink Mobile’s capabilities.

A Threat to AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile

SpaceX’s plans are attracting serious attention among investors in the telecommunications sector.

Following the news of the talks with EchoStar, the company’s shares rose by around 3.4% in premarket trading on November 2, while T-Mobile shares fell by approximately 2%. AT&T and Verizon also recorded declines.

Analysts, however, warn that SpaceX’s entry into the traditional mobile services market will require significant investment.

In addition to satellite infrastructure and radio frequency spectrum, the company will need to provide terrestrial coverage, customer service, a retail network and competitive pricing.

These are areas in which the three largest US operators already have well-developed infrastructure and established positions.

Despite the challenges, a potential acquisition of Boost Mobile could accelerate Elon Musk’s plans to create a new type of mobile operator combining satellite and terrestrial communications.

If the negotiations are successfully concluded, SpaceX will take another step toward turning Starlink from a satellite internet provider into a competitor to traditional telecommunications companies.