Record Billions Spent on U.S. Elections: Who Paid the Most?

The 2026 midterm elections in the United States have become some of the most expensive in American history. Spending on political advertising has reached record levels, with the financial battle for Senate seats proving particularly fierce, Australian outlet The Age reports.

According to data from political advertising analytics company AdImpact, total spending on campaign advertising during this election cycle is expected to reach $11.6 billion. Senate campaigns alone have attracted approximately $3.4 billion.

The enormous sums reflect the political stakes of the elections held on November 3, when Americans voted to renew the composition of Congress midway through Donald Trump’s second presidential term.

Texas Breaks Records for Campaign Spending

The most expensive contest took place in Texas, where Republican Ken Paxton faced Democrat James Talarico.

According to AdImpact’s projections, spending on political advertising in the state could reach $573 million, which would make the race the most expensive Senate campaign in U.S. history.

Talarico has raised approximately $134 million, primarily from individual donations. His opponent, however, benefited from significant financial support from outside political organizations and wealthy donors.

Among the most influential participants in the financing was billionaire Elon Musk, whose donations in support of Republicans attracted particular attention.

Talarico described the political race as a clash between David and Goliath, highlighting the enormous financial power of the organizations supporting his opponent.

More Than Half a Billion Dollars for the Race in Ohio

Another exceptionally expensive contest took place in Ohio, where Republican Jon Husted faced former Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown.

Campaign spending exceeded $500 million, turning the state into one of the main centers of the political advertising battle.

Donald Trump personally endorsed Husted, while Democrats attempted to capitalize on public dissatisfaction with the expansion of data centers and their impact on local communities.

The contest in Michigan between Republican Mike Rogers and Democrat Abdul El-Sayed was also particularly hard-fought.

The campaign there was marked by serious internal party divisions and enormous spending on political advertising. El-Sayed said his opponents had spent around one-third of a billion dollars in an attempt to defeat him.

Wealthy Donors Are Changing American Politics

A significant portion of campaign funding comes from so-called Super PACs – political committees that can collect unlimited donations from individuals, corporations and other organizations for independent campaign activities.

These structures are not allowed to coordinate their spending directly with candidates, but they can finance advertising campaigns in support of them or against their political opponents.

According to the analyses, Republican organizations had approximately $700 million more in funds than Democratic ones, allowing them to spend significantly larger sums in some of the most closely contested states.

Among the active financial participants in the election cycle are organizations linked to the cryptocurrency industry, which seek to support candidates with favorable positions on the regulation of digital assets.

The record spending raises the question of the extent to which the financial power of billionaires, corporations and political organizations influences the democratic process in the United States.

The elections showed that the struggle for control of Congress is increasingly becoming a competition between major financial interests as well, while the amount of money invested does not always guarantee electoral victory.