201 organisations call for assessment of new EU tobacco rules

201 European companies and industry organisations have called on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to reconsider the approach to the planned changes to the rules on tobacco and nicotine products. The letter was sent on November 3 and was signed by representatives of the agriculture, supply, logistics and retail sectors.

According to data presented by the sector, the chain provides more than 1.5 million jobs in the European Union, contributes approximately €195 billion to GDP and generates more than €107 billion annually in excise duties and VAT. The signatories of the letter insist that an assessment of the economic and social consequences should be carried out before new restrictions are adopted.

The Bulgarian data

“The decisions taken in Brussels will determine the future of an entire European value chain for years to come,” the organisations said.

Among the signatories of the letter are four Bulgarian industry organisations, including the National Association of Tobacco Producers – 2010. The association’s chairman, Tsvetan Filev, said that around 8,500 farmers register annually in the Register of Tobacco Producers.

“In Bulgaria, in accordance with the Tobacco and Tobacco Products Act, around 8,500 farmers register annually in the Register of Tobacco Producers, providing nearly 44,000 jobs in agriculture alone. And the national budget generates more than €2.2 billion annually from excise duties and tax on tobacco products for which the farmers provide the tobacco raw material,” Filev said.

In an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio, he called on the European Commission to first hold a dialogue with the industry before proposing changes to the current directive.

What the changes envisage

In July 2025, the European Commission proposed raising the minimum excise duties on traditional tobacco products and introducing common minimum rates for heated tobacco, e-cigarette liquids and nicotine pouches. The proposals also include stricter controls on raw tobacco.

On June 17, 2026, the European Parliament rejected the proposal by 439 votes “against”, 181 “in favour” and 38 “abstentions”. The vote is consultative in nature, while the final decision on the tax changes must be taken by the member states in the Council of the EU, where unanimity is required.

Alongside the excise duty reform, the European Commission is preparing changes to the Tobacco Products Directive and the rules on tobacco advertising. The new excise duty rules are expected to take effect from 2028.

Warning about the illicit market

The signatories of the letter claim that additional restrictions could divert part of consumption to the illicit market. Their position states that approximately one in every ten cigarettes consumed in the EU is of illicit origin, while losses to public budgets reach around €13 billion annually.

“The Tobacco Products Directive does not need to be revised. What is needed is improved enforcement of the existing legislation at national level,” the organisations said. They insist that future decisions should be based on evidence and discussed with all participants in the chain.