Super Promotion: Euroins Property Insurance with a 20% Discount Until the End of January

One of Bulgaria’s major insurers, Euroins, will offer its My Euroins Home property insurance for individuals with a 20% discount until the end of January.

The price discount is part of a three-month promotional campaign, and every Bulgarian citizen who insures their home with the product at Euroins during this period can take advantage of it.

My Euroins Home is a package property insurance product for individual clients that gives the owner of the insured home peace of mind that their home and belongings are maximally protected in the event of an adverse occurrence and unforeseen expenses resulting from damage and losses.

Clients choose and determine themselves the value at which to insure their home

and the risks to be covered according to their individual needs,

capabilities and preferences, without an inspection or inventory of the property. The available

levels of protection are three:

● “Classic” package (fire, natural disasters, flood and water damage, accidental breakage of glass, emergency expenses, external impact);

● “Super” package (“Classic” package + third-party liability and electrical breakdown);

● “Elite” package (“Elite” package + earthquake, theft, additional expenses, accident).

The My Euroins Home policy can be taken out entirely online in just a few clicks at www.euroins.bg, or at a company office. In the online version, and for the client’s convenience, when the floor area, locality and address of the home to be insured are entered, the system automatically offers a market value based on “for sale” listings for the respective area and neighborhood on the largest real estate website in Bulgaria. The client can change this value and set it independently using a slider on the website, and may also add a value for movable property—belongings, appliances and furnishings—which can also be included in the coverage. The limit for immovable property is €500,000, while for movable property it is €25,000.

“The home is the most valuable space for our clients, and we are aware that protecting it is our top priority. With the My Euroins Home campaign, we are offering not only a substantial price discount, but also ease, convenience and complete freedom of choice—regardless of whether the client prefers to insure their home with a few clicks from their phone or with the assistance of our office experts,” says Sofia Antonova, a member of Euroins’ board of directors.

More information about the promotion, the scope of coverage and the option

to take out Euroins property insurance online is available on the

www.euroins.bg website, in the My Euroins Home section.