IKEA is scaling back some of its expansion plans in the UK due to high operating costs and the burden of business taxes. The company’s management warns that unless conditions for retailers become more competitive, some future investments could be directed to other European countries.

According to IKEA UK Chief Executive David MacCabe, the country has the highest business tax burden among the European markets where the company operates and ranks third globally on this measure. He said this limits opportunities for new investments and the opening of additional stores.

The warning comes as the British furniture market remains under pressure because of weak consumer confidence and constraints on household budgets. IKEA’s sales in the UK rose by just 0.5% to around £2.3 billion in the last financial year.

The company continues to invest in lower prices, digitalisation and automation. In 2026, IKEA invested £31.5 million in its distribution centres in Peterborough and Doncaster, including in automated packaging and inventory management systems. Online and remote sales now account for 43.3% of the company’s furniture sales in the UK.

At the same time, IKEA is continuing its global strategy of smaller urban stores and more flexible formats. The company opened a store on Oxford Street in London and is expanding its network with smaller locations that require lower initial investments.

Despite the pressure on the British market, IKEA is not abandoning it. The company says the UK remains an important market, but is calling for a more competitive environment that would allow retailers to invest with greater confidence while maintaining lower prices for consumers.