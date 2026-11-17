The crisis surrounding Nvidia is becoming a test not only for the most important AI chipmaker, but also for the entire investment boom surrounding artificial intelligence. The company is at the center of a global ecosystem in which technology giants, cloud operators and developers are investing enormous sums in chips, data centers and computing infrastructure.

The market is already showing signs of nervousness. Nvidia’s market capitalization, which surpassed $5.5 trillion in October, had fallen below $4 trillion by November 12. The pressure on the stock is not due solely to the corporate crisis at the company, but also to broader doubts about whether massive investments in AI can be justified by future revenues.

The sell-off also spread to other technology companies. On November 5, the Nasdaq Composite fell by 5.52%, while the S&P 500 – by 4.36%. Nvidia lost 9.26% during the session, while AMD – 17.3%. Companies linked to AI infrastructure also suffered significant losses.

The reason is that Nvidia is not merely a chip supplier. Its graphics processors, software platform and tools form the foundation of a large share of today’s AI systems. This makes the company a key link between semiconductor manufacturers, cloud operators, data centers and artificial intelligence developers.

Investor doubts are also intensifying because of the way the sector’s expansion is being financed. An increasing share of the infrastructure is being built with debt, cross-investments between technology companies and complex financial arrangements. According to Axios, spending on AI infrastructure could reach around $7 trillion by 2030, while expected revenues for the same period may remain significantly lower.

This does not mean that the technology itself is losing importance. On the contrary – demand for AI services continues to grow, and earlier this year Nvidia forecast revenue growth of around 70% in the next financial year. The company argued at the time that demand for computing power was continuing to expand rather than reaching a peak.

The problem is different: whether revenues will grow quickly enough to justify the scale of the investments. This very question is now prompting investors to reassess valuations, debt financing and plans for new data centers. In October alone, the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 was on track to lose more than $2 trillion in market value because of concerns about the returns on AI spending.

That is why the crisis at Nvidia could prove to be a turning point for the entire sector. If investors and creditors become more cautious, this could lead to slower data-center construction, weaker demand for chips and more difficult financing for AI startups and cloud operators.

Artificial intelligence will likely remain one of the most important technologies of the next decade. The question for the markets is no longer whether AI works, but whether the financial expectations surrounding it have run too far ahead of actual returns.