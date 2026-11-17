Deutsche Bank mistakenly sent the tax statements of 1,586 accounts, including accounts linked to Donald Trump, to an accountant for one of its clients in March 2017. The recipient noticed the error because of the file size, deleted it and notified the bank. The case is described in an international investigation by the Financial Times, based on a leak of more than 15 million internal documents from the German bank.

The documents contained annual tax statements and account details belonging to private-banking clients. They were sent via DocuSign, and a subsequent internal review found that the files had been stored in a shared folder without access restrictions in the On Demand system.

“A terrible mistake,” but no notification to clients

Christian Sewing, who headed Deutsche Bank’s private-banking division at the time, described the case as “a terrible mistake.” Internal documents show that management discussed how to limit the consequences and avoid notifying clients.

“We need to come together and take a defensive position to affirm the fact that there has been no data-security breach,” Managing Director Frank Kunke wrote.

In another email, Kunke called the case “a disaster, but potentially with limited external visibility.” On April 4, 2017, he informed Sewing that the incident would not be classified as a “personal-data breach,” but as a “release of a digital unit.”

The bank nevertheless notified the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The issues discussed included the possible impact on political clients and the need to notify the affected individuals. On April 6, Sewing said that management had classified the case as a “near-miss incident,” and on April 7, the regulator insisted on an internal review.

The connection to Trump

Deutsche Bank began its relationship with Trump in 1998 and was his most important lender for two decades. The bank ended its new business with him in 2021, when he still owed more than $300 million.

The leak occurred at a time when Trump was under intense public pressure to release his tax returns. He is among the few U.S. presidents over the past six decades who have refused to make them public.

The published data do not indicate whether Trump or the other affected clients were notified about the transmission. Deutsche Bank said that the cases described were in the past and that its controls had been improved, Reuters reports.