UniCredit is showing no signs that it intends to soften its plans for Commerzbank, despite the fact that the two banks are already holding talks about a possible merger. According to WirtschaftsWoche, contacts between the parties are so far focused mainly on technical and accounting matters rather than on a joint business strategy.

Three sources familiar with the talks told the German publication that there are practically no real negotiations under way on the future model of the combined bank. This would limit Commerzbank’s ability to negotiate concessions regarding restructuring, job cuts and its future strategy.

UniCredit Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel has repeatedly said that he sees significant potential for reducing costs at Commerzbank. His plans include cutting thousands of jobs, optimising the structure and shrinking part of the German bank’s international network.

Against this backdrop, the European Commission gave unconditional approval for UniCredit’s acquisition of Commerzbank. Brussels concluded that the deal does not raise competition concerns in the European Economic Area. According to the Commission, cross-border bank mergers can increase the efficiency and resilience of the sector, provided that they do not restrict customer choice.

The approval is an important step towards a potential deal worth around €45 billion. UniCredit has also received the green light from the US Federal Reserve, after the European Central Bank approved the transaction earlier.

Despite the softer public signals from Commerzbank’s management, Andrea Orcel continues to speak of his own restructuring plan, called “Commerzbank unlocked”. He also intends to request an extraordinary general meeting at the beginning of 2027, which could lead to changes on the supervisory board and subsequently in the bank’s management.

UniCredit already holds just under 50% of Commerzbank, giving it an exceptionally strong position in any potential shareholder vote. This is intensifying concerns that the German side may have limited influence over the final model of the merger.

For Europe’s banking sector, the deal is among the most significant cross-border consolidations since the financial crisis. If completed, it will create one of Europe’s largest banking groups and could provide fresh momentum to the sector’s consolidation process.