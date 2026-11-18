Nvidia has no plans to bring back Jensen Huang as chief executive, board chairman Harvey Jones announced during the investor call following the company’s financial report. According to him, the board unanimously accepted Huang’s resignation and “has no intention of reappointing him.”

The decision ends speculation that the co-founder could return to lead the artificial intelligence chipmaker. Huang stepped down a week earlier following a scandal related to his personal conduct. After his departure, he said in a post on the social network X that he would be “honored” if the board invited him back as chief executive.

Colette Kress takes temporary charge of the company

Nvidia’s interim management has been taken over by chief financial officer Colette Kress, who has held the position since 2013. She is a familiar figure to Wall Street analysts, but this was the first financial call in which she participated as the person leading the company following Huang’s departure.

The board has not yet announced a permanent successor. The decision on the company’s future chief executive will be made amid questions about Nvidia’s strategic direction and its ability to maintain its leading position in the artificial intelligence chip business.

Shares under pressure

Investors are monitoring the management change at a time of significant volatility in technology stocks. Nvidia shares reached an all-time high of $243.37 in October, but have since lost around 37 percent of their value. Over the past month, the Nasdaq technology index has fallen by approximately 8 percent.

That is why the report and Kress’s remarks are important not only for the financial results, but also for expectations surrounding the company’s future leadership. Nvidia is among the main beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence boom, and its chips form the backbone of much of the infrastructure for new systems.

Investors are still left wondering who will take over permanent leadership and whether the change at the top will affect the company’s relationships with customers, partners and the market.

Sources: nbcnews.com, apnews.com, scmp.com