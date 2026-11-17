Choosing an airport can prove crucial when travelling at Christmas. A study by AirAdvisor, covering 17 of the busiest airports in the UK, places Belfast International and Manchester at the top of the ranking for delayed and cancelled flights.

The analysis covers the period from 15 December 2025 to 5 January 2026. Flights arriving at least one hour behind schedule, as well as cancelled flights, were classified as disrupted.

Belfast International ranks last

Belfast International has an overall share of affected flights of 15.83%. At this airport, 13.34% of flights arrived at least one hour late.

Manchester ranks second from bottom, with 15.30% of flights delayed or cancelled. At the airport, 13.06% of services ended with an arrival at least one hour later than scheduled.

Aberdeen ranks third for the overall share of disruptions, at 15.19%. However, it has the highest percentage of cancelled flights among the major airports surveyed: 7.22%, or approximately one in every 14 flights.

More than 10% of flights were also affected at Birmingham - 11.52%, Southampton - 11.33%, and Liverpool - 10.58%.

London airports lead in reliability

The five London airports occupy the top five places in the positive end of the ranking. Gatwick recorded the best result, with 8.01% of flights delayed or cancelled. It was followed by London City at 8.13%, Stansted at 8.59%, Heathrow at 8.68% and Luton at 8.85%.

Stansted also has the lowest share of cancelled flights - 0.13%, or approximately one in every 770 flights. At the same time, 8.46% of its flights arrived at least one hour late, placing it behind Gatwick and London City in the overall ranking.

“At Christmas, a delay is not merely an inconvenience - it can mean missing Christmas Eve with your family or missing a connection home,” says Anton Radchenko, an aviation lawyer, founder and chief executive officer of AirAdvisor.

According to him, the data shows that the airport of departure can significantly affect the chances of arriving on time. Radchenko advises passengers to allow extra time, monitor their flight status and keep their boarding passes, receipts and messages from the airline.

What rights do passengers have?

Under the UK261 rules, passengers departing from a UK airport or arriving in the UK on a British or European airline may be entitled to compensation of between £220 and £520 per person. This is payable when they arrive more than three hours late or in the event of a short-notice cancellation, unless the carrier proves that an extraordinary circumstance, such as severe weather, was responsible.

Regardless of the cause of the disruption, the airline must provide food and drinks during a prolonged wait and, when necessary, overnight hotel accommodation.