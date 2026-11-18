SpaceX is interested in Bulgaria becoming a regional communications hub for satellite communications. Representatives of the US company, who are visiting the country, discussed opportunities for developing Starlink infrastructure with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev.

The options under consideration include the construction of ground stations for satellite communications, facilities for maintaining the Starlink system, as well as data centers and computing infrastructure. SpaceX representatives also expressed interest in expanding partnerships with Bulgarian companies and increasing their investment presence in the country.

The specific parameters of a potential project have not yet been announced. No investment amount, specific location or construction deadlines have been provided. Therefore, the stated interest does not yet constitute an officially announced investment or a signed agreement.

Outcome of the Business Mission to Washington

The Ministry of Economy describes the talks as an outcome of the business mission to Washington led by Pulev in October. It was attended by 30 representatives of 20 Bulgarian companies, while more than 110 bilateral business meetings were held during the visit. In addition, 15 talks were held with leading US companies from the defense sector.

„Bulgaria is moving from establishing contacts to taking concrete follow-up actions,“ Alexander Pulev said, as quoted by the Ministry of Economy. He said that the state was ready to support investment intentions through expedited administrative support, institutional coordination and the applicable financial instruments of the Bulgarian Development Bank and the Fund Manager of Financial Instruments in Bulgaria.

Starlink Is Already Operating in Bulgaria

The Starlink service is already available to private and business users in Bulgaria. Ground infrastructure has been built near Sofia, providing a connection to the satellite system. The potential expansion of this infrastructure could include new stations, technical facilities and computing capacity, but no specific decisions on these matters have yet been announced.

The talks between SpaceX, Bulgarian institutions and local businesses are expected to be followed by concrete proposals. At present, the only officially confirmed information is the stated intention to explore the possibilities for a regional hub and the development of satellite telecommunications infrastructure.

Sources: focus-news.net, bnrnews.bg, investor.bg