Bulgarian fintech company Payhawk has raised USD 280 million in a new funding round that values the business at USD 2 billion. The financing was led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives, with existing investors including QED, Greenoaks and Lightspeed also participating.

With the new deal, the total capital raised by the company reaches USD 515 million. This is one of the most significant investments in a company of Bulgarian origin and confirms the growing interest in European fintech businesses that combine financial services and artificial intelligence.

Payhawk was founded in Sofia in 2018 and develops a platform for managing corporate expenses, including corporate cards, invoices, supplier payments, business travel expenses and the automation of financial processes.

In 2022, the company reached a valuation of USD 1 billion and became the first Bulgarian „unicorn“. In 2026, it also surpassed the USD 100 million mark in annual recurring revenue, making it the first Bulgarian technology „centaur“ – a term used for private software companies with more than USD 100 million in annual recurring revenue.

The new financing will be used to accelerate Payhawk’s international expansion, including in markets such as Brazil, Singapore and Australia. The company also plans to continue investing in artificial intelligence, which is already a key part of its product strategy.

According to Payhawk, 77% of its customers already use AI agents to automate financial operations – from invoice collection and travel management to corporate expense control. The goal is for an increasing number of routine administrative tasks to be handled by software, allowing finance teams to focus on policies, oversight and strategic decisions.

Chief Executive Officer Hristo Borisov says the company’s revenue has grown by approximately 75% year on year, while operating expenses have increased by around 10%. At the same time, Payhawk has reduced its headcount by approximately 10% after directing more resources towards automation and AI.

The USD 2 billion valuation is approximately twice as high as the 2022 valuation and shows that investors continue to see growth potential in the business, despite the more cautious funding environment for technology companies in recent years.

The deal places Payhawk among the most valuable technology companies of Bulgarian origin and brings it closer to the group of European fintech businesses preparing for the next stage of global expansion.