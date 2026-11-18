Fibank’s (First Investment Bank) management was notified by the bank’s majority shareholders, Mr. Ivaylo Mutafchiev and Mr. Tzvetelina Minev, of the signing of a preliminary agreement with Eurobank S.A. (Eurobank), Greece, the owner of Postbank in Bulgaria, for the sale of 65 % of Fibank’s currently registered capital.

The deal opens the possibility of a subsequent merger between Fibank and Postbank, which would create Bulgaria’s largest bank by assets and deposits.

The merger combines the experience, expertise and strengths of the two financial institutions. It creates opportunities to expand products and services, develop digital solutions and increase capacity to finance households and businesses in Bulgaria.

“The establishment and development of First Investment Bank is a source of great pride for us. The trust of our customers, the professionalism and dedication of our employees helped us turn the bank into one of Bulgaria’s leading financial institutions. We believe that Eurobank is the right long-term partner for the next stage of its development. The merger with Postbank will combine the strengths of the two teams and open up new opportunities for our customers, employees and partners,” said Mr. Ivaylo Mutafchiev and Mr. Tzvetelina Minev, founders and majority shareholders of Fibank.

The acquisition of the 65 % stake is expected to be completed in the first half of 2027, subject to receiving the necessary regulatory approvals and fulfilling the agreed conditions. Following completion of the deal, Eurobank will launch a mandatory tender offer for the remaining shares of Fibank in accordance with Bulgarian law.

Until the completion of the deal, Fibank will continue to operate as an independent credit institution. Fibank will continue to serve its customers without any changes for them, maintaining the same high standard of service and attention to every customer that it has built over the years. During its 33-year history, Fibank has established itself as one of Bulgaria’s leading banks, with strong positions in serving individual and business customers. The bank is among the pioneers in card services, digital banking, and trading in investment gold and other precious metals in the country.

The agreement reached provides a foundation for building on these achievements by combining them with Eurobank’s regional scale and international expertise. With strong positions in Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria, the group will support the next stage in the development of the merged financial institution and its role as a long-term partner of the Bulgarian economy.

About Fibank

First Investment Bank AD (Fibank) was founded in 1993 and is Bulgaria’s fifth-largest bank by assets. The bank offers a comprehensive range of financial products and services to individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and corporate clients. Its shares have been traded on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since 2007. As of September 2026, Fibank reported consolidated assets of EUR 10.6 billion, loans of EUR 5.6 billion and deposits from individuals of EUR 8.2 billion.

About Eurobank

Eurobank S.A. is a leading banking group in Southeastern Europe, headquartered in Athens, with leading positions in its key markets — Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria. The group operates in Bulgaria through Eurobank Bulgaria AD (Postbank). As of 30 September 2026, Eurobank reported total assets of EUR 114.2 billion.