Nvidia reported revenue of $115.8 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2027, which ended on October 25. This represents a 103% year-over-year increase and exceeds market expectations of approximately $108.9 billion.

The company's revenue also increased by 20% compared with the previous quarter. The main driver remains its data center business, where revenue rose 110% year over year to $107.6 billion.

Nvidia's net profit also doubled. It reached $65.3 billion, compared with $31.9 billion a year earlier, while earnings per share rose from $1.30 to $2.70.

The results are the first to be released since the departure of co-founder and longtime Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang. The company is temporarily being led by Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress. Nvidia's board has already stated that it does not plan to reinstate Huang, although he publicly expressed his willingness to return if asked.

For the current quarter, Nvidia forecasts revenue of approximately $130 billion, which is also above analysts' expectations. The company clarified that the forecast does not include revenue from data center chip sales in China, where U.S. export restrictions remain a serious factor.

The strong results come at a time when investors are questioning the sustainability of massive capital expenditures on artificial intelligence and data centers. Despite these concerns, Nvidia continues to show exceptionally strong demand for its accelerators and AI infrastructure.

The company's shares rose by about 4% in after-hours trading following the release of the results and the forecast for the next quarter.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Colette Kress said that the Vera Rubin platform had gotten off to a strong start and that the company's product roadmap was progressing as planned.